Capital to get two new biomedical waste plants

Capital to get two new biomedical waste plants

Govt sets three-month deadline for tenders


Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST

Picture for representation. File
Delhi will set up two new Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities (CBWTFs) to strengthen its biomedical waste management system, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Wednesday.

The new facilities will cater to Region 1 (East, North East, Shahdara) and Region 2 (West, South West, Central).

The decision was taken after a review meeting where the minister noted that the city’s existing two biomedical waste plants were insufficient to manage Delhi’s daily load.

A feasibility study covering land availability, technology, logistics and capacity was conducted before the decision. The Nilothi unit, which had been operating on repeated extensions, will be phased out once the new facilities are operational.

The tenders will be issued under a Build–Own–Operate (BOO) model with a 10-year term. The National Productivity Council (NPC) has been engaged to support the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in ensuring technical scrutiny and a transparent bidding process.

Sirsa directed the DPCC to set a three-month deadline for the entire tendering process, including bid evaluation and issuing Letters of Award. “We are choosing long-term solutions with clear timelines so that people see measurable, visible improvements in biomedical-waste handling across the city.” he added.

To monitor progress, the minister’s office will receive daily dashboard updates covering tender milestones, land readiness, statutory clearances, operator mobilisation and commissioning plans. The government has emphasised that the transition from Nilothi to the new units must not create any service gap.

“By strengthening capacity where it is needed most, Delhi is rebuilding the foundation — coverage, monitoring and compliance — so that biomedical waste never becomes a health risk,” the minister added.

Delhi generates about 40 metric tonnes of biomedical waste daily, highlighting the need for additional treatment and disposal capacity.

