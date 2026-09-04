Capital to monitor pollution sources 24 hrs

Delhi authorities have begun preparing for the winter pollution season with a continuous round-the-clock monitoring plan covering the city’s 39 sub-divisions, more than 250 wards, and 48 identified pollution hotspots.

The administration reviewed this comprehensive strategy on Thursday during a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa, alongside environment ministers and senior officials from neighbouring states, attended the session to discuss specific measures planned from September 2026 to March 2027. The primary focus this year centres on identifying pollution sources early and taking immediate enforcement action against them. Seventy-eight special sub-divisional teams, comprising two members each, will conduct rigorous inspections during both the day and night. Assistant or junior environmental engineers belonging to the Pollution Control Committee will lead these dedicated teams.

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Their systematic checks will cover stubble and biomass burning, dust arising from construction and demolition sites, industrial emissions, the use of unauthorised fuel, and the illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste. Inspectors will also examine strict compliance with directives relating to diesel generator sets and verify whether construction activities properly register under the official dust portal.

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256 teams will actively monitor pollution levels and respond swiftly to public complaints. Delhi MC will deploy 250 of these teams, while the New Delhi MC will supply four teams and the Delhi Cantonment Board will provide the remaining two. These local units will additionally ensure time-bound action on grievances received through the Green Delhi application and the 311 municipal app. A separate targeted enforcement drive will focus intensely on 48 non-conforming areas designated as critical pollution hotspots.