Capital’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ again as AQI jumps to 385

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again on Saturday after showing signs of improvement earlier in the week, with several parts of the city recording ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ pollution levels.

Advertisement

Thick smog reduced visibility in several areas. The city recorded an average AQI of 385 on Saturday, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

The CPCB data showed that Dhaula Kuan recorded an AQI of 252, classified as ‘poor’. Anand Vihar and Akshardham registered AQI readings of 410, placing them in the ‘severe’ category, while ITO recorded an AQI of 379, which falls in the ‘very poor’ range.

Advertisement

The city’s 24-hour average AQI rose from 234 the previous day. By Saturday afternoon, several areas entered the severe category. Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 403, Anand Vihar 405, Bawana 423, Vivek Vihar 418, Narela 413, DTU 404 and Nehru Nagar 403.

Weather officials attributed the spike to calm wind conditions caused by an approaching western disturbance.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department reported low wind speeds during early morning, reaching a maximum of 10 kmph from the southwest later in the day. Analysts warned that ongoing western disturbances could keep pollution levels high over the next few days.

The department has issued yellow alert for Sunday, with moderate to dense fog expected and minimum temperatures hovering between 5 °C and 8 °C.