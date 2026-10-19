Capital’s fire-safety rules on hold, deferred by 270 days

At a time when Delhi is grappling with a rising number of fire-related emergencies and a string of deadly blazes, the Delhi Government has deferred the implementation of key provisions of its previously revamped fire-safety framework by 270 days, taking their commencement to May 20, 2027.

The move, however, has raised questions with sources in the Delhi Fire Service likely to seek clarification from the Legal and Home Departments on whether the commencement of provisions that have already completed their previously prescribed 90-day transition period can be extended retrospectively.

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A notification issued by the Home Department on October 16 and published in the Delhi Gazette on Saturday says the commencement of Rules 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38, along with the First and Seventh Schedules of the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, has been extended for another 270 days, with effect from August 24, 2026, up to May 20, 2027.

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A senior Delhi Fire Service official, speaking to The Tribune, questioned the legal basis of the move.

“The 90-day transition period granted for the implementation of the rules has already ended. Those provisions are therefore already in force. They are now the law of the land. How can their commencement be extended? We will seek a clarification,” he said.

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The concern arises from the wording of the original 2025 amendment rules. When the rules were notified in May, most of the amendments were brought into force immediately, but Rules 34-38 and the two schedules were specifically kept out and made applicable 90 days after publication in the official gazette.

That 90-day window ended on August 24. The latest notification, however, says the period of commencement is being extended by 270 days “with effect from August 24, 2026”, effectively moving the operative date to May 20, 2027.

What was supposed to change?

The provisions being deferred are not minor procedural changes. They form a significant part of the fire-safety overhaul notified by the Delhi Government earlier this year.

The 2025 amendments introduced a system of third-party fire-safety auditors, under which empanelled individuals, firms or companies could inspect buildings and issue fire safety certificates, subject to verification by the DFS. The framework also provided for random verification of at least five per cent of certificates issued by auditors every quarter.

The rules also sought to move Delhi towards continuous, rather than periodic, fire-safety compliance. Building owners or occupiers would have to make annual online declarations on the functioning of fire-safety installations, while an automated continuous monitoring system was proposed for specified categories of buildings.

The framework also widened the range of buildings subject to enhanced fire-safety requirements, covering categories such as residential buildings above 15 metres, hotels above 12 metres, educational and institutional buildings above nine metres, assembly buildings, underground structures and certain industrial, storage and hazardous premises.

The Tribune had first reported on May 20, before the rules were formally notified, that the government was considering a fundamental shift from the existing system towards third-party certification, annual compliance declarations and greater reliance on preventive fire-safety infrastructure. The report had also highlighted concerns over the large number of buildings outside the existing fire-safety certification net and the difficulty of relying only on periodic government inspections.

When the rules were formally notified, The Tribune first reported on May 28 that the new framework would introduce third-party auditors, automated monitoring and greater accountability for building owners and occupiers, with the major provisions relating to certification, auditors and automated monitoring coming after the 90-day period.

Delay comes as fire emergencies remain high

The timing of the deferment is significant. According to data presented at a recent review of the Delhi Fire Service, the Capital recorded 36,877 emergency calls in 2025-26, the highest in six years. Fire-related calls accounted for 55.26 per cent of the total. Officials also said nearly 99 per cent of fire incidents occurred in premises without a valid fire-safety certificate.

Delhi currently has 71 fire stations, including four daytime stations, against a Master Plan requirement of at least 120 stations for a five-minute response-time target. The government is seeking to expand the network to 121 stations.

The increase has also been visible during the summer. Delhi recorded 2,663 fire-related calls in April, 73 per cent more than the 1,538 calls received in March making roughly 89 fire emergencies a day, or one every 16 minutes.

Deadly fires exposed the gaps

The figures have come against the backdrop of some of Delhi’s most serious recent fire tragedies.

In June, a fire at the Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani area killed 23 people, including foreigners. The building had a single staircase and sealed windows, while the DFS said it lacked a fire NOC.

In March, nine people were killed in the Palam fire, including three children. A subsequent magisterial inquiry found serious lapses, including delays after an aerial rescue platform became entangled in unauthorised overhead cables and the absence of an effective alternative rescue plan.

In May, nine people died in a residential building fire in Vivek Vihar, with the blaze spreading across several flats in the four-storey building.

The succession of incidents has already prompted further scrutiny. The Centre has now asked the MCD to prepare a blueprint for fire-safety and structural audits of residential buildings across Delhi, including unauthorised colonies, while the DFS has been asked to prepare a three-year strategic plan for strengthening fire safety.

The government had also notified another set of Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026 in August, following the Malviya Nagar tragedy. Those rules sought, among other measures, a minimum six-metre right of way for fire engines, automatic alarms and sprinklers, dedicated firefighting water storage and automated fire-control rooms. Their enforcement, however, was linked to notification of amended UBBL provisions by the DDA which is still pending.