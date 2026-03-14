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Home / Delhi / CAQM allows temporary use of alternative fuels in NCR

CAQM allows temporary use of alternative fuels in NCR

Natural gas supply disruptions

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:55 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has permitted the temporary use of alternative fuels for industries and commercial establishments across the National Capital Region, including Delhi, following disruptions in global energy supply and constraints in natural gas availability.
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In an order issued on March 13, the commission granted a limited relaxation in the standard list of approved fuels notified under its earlier Direction No. 65 issued in June 2022.

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The decision comes in view of the extraordinary situation arising from global energy supply disruptions and the issuance of the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 by the Central Government to ensure equitable distribution and availability of natural gas for priority sectors.

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The commission said it reviewed the situation after consultations with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, city gas distribution agencies in the NCR and other stakeholders. The move also follows an advisory issued on March 12 by the Central Pollution Control Board to state pollution control boards and pollution control committees regarding the use of alternative fuels.

Under the order, industries, hotels, restaurants and other enterprises in the NCR will be allowed to temporarily use fuels such as High Speed Diesel (HSD), biomass and Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) pellets in place of natural gas.

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The relaxation will remain in force for a period of one month from the date of the order or until further directions are issued, whichever is earlier.

The commission further stated that if these alternative fuels are also in short supply, the temporary use of coal and kerosene would be permitted during the same period.

Officials said all other provisions of Direction No. 65 dated June 23, 2022, will continue to remain in force while the temporary relaxation remains applicable.

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