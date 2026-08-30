CAQM, Chintan join hands against waste burning

The fight against open waste burning in Delhi and the National Capital Region is set to move beyond enforcement, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) signing a memorandum of understanding with Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group on Friday.

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The agreement focuses on preventing municipal bodies’ solid waste from being burnt in the open and improving waste management systems across the NCR.

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Under the arrangement, technical studies and field research will be carried out to understand the problem of waste burning. The exercise will also identify locations where repeated dumping and burning of waste remains a concern.

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These waste sensitive locations will then be assessed to determine the steps needed to improve conditions, according to the details of the agreement.

The partnership also places emphasis on strengthening the capacity of waste management workers and other stakeholders. Training programmes, along with information, education and public awareness campaigns, will be undertaken to encourage people not to burn waste in the open and to dispose of it properly.

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The two organisations will also work on identifying new approaches and sustainable solutions in waste management. Such measures can first be tested at a pilot level, with successful interventions then considered for wider adoption in other parts of the NCR.

The agreement thus combines ground level research, identification of recurring waste burning spots, training and public awareness with pilot projects aimed at developing solutions that can be expanded across the region.