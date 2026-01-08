DT
Home / Delhi / CAQM flags dust, burning violations across NCR

CAQM flags dust, burning violations across NCR

Flying squads inspect industries, roads, construction sites during winter drive

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has flagged violations related to road dust, biomass burning and waste accumulation across the National Capital Region (NCR) following inspections conducted between December 22, 2025 and January 6, 2026.

The findings were reviewed during the 123rd meeting of CAQM’s Enforcement Task Force, which assessed inspection and enforcement work carried out over the 16-day period. The commission said corrective measures, including closure directions, were being initiated wherever required.

According to CAQM, its flying squads inspected 152 industrial units, 23 diesel generator sets and 33 construction and demolition sites during the period. In addition, joint inspection teams checked 400 road stretches under agencies such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Noida Authority to assess road dust levels.

Of the road stretches inspected, 47 were found to have high dust levels, 105 had medium dust levels and 151 showed low dust levels. Ninety-seven stretches showed no visible dust, the commission said.

Special enforcement drives were also carried out in Delhi and Haryana’s Nuh district. In Delhi, inspection teams reported 66 cases of biomass burning and 54 cases of waste accumulation.

“Most biomass burning was seen near tea stalls and open areas, mainly for heating,” a CAQM official said.

