DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / CAQM flags high dust on 15 road stretches after inspection

CAQM flags high dust on 15 road stretches after inspection

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has identified 15 road stretches across Delhi with high levels of visible dust, following its latest inspection under Operation Clean Air, the commission said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The exercise, carried out on December 8 by 22 flying squads, covered 79 stretches, maintained by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in the Rohini zone.

Advertisement

Teams also revisited roads under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdictions that were checked earlier.

Advertisement

According to the CAQM, geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs were collected to document the condition of each site.

Of the 79 stretches inspected, 15 showed high dust, 36 moderate levels, 22 low levels and 6 had no visible dust, the commission said.

Advertisement

The DDA recorded the highest number of problem spots. Of the 57 stretches checked, 12 were found with high dust and 27 with moderate levels. The DMRC had no stretch in the high-dust category, while the DSIIDC had three.

Flying squads also reviewed earlier sites under MCD and NDMC to check progress. The commission noted a nearly 50 per cent reduction in high-dust stretches under the MCD, but 18 of the 35 re-inspected roads remained in that category. NDMC’s single re-inspected stretch continued to show high dust.

“Road dust remains a major contributor to particulate matter levels in Delhi. Agencies must ensure regular mechanical sweeping, proper disposal of collected dust and maintenance of road shoulders," CAQM officials said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts