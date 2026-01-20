DT
PT
Home / Delhi / CAQM revokes GRAP-4 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

CAQM revokes GRAP-4 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

In an order, the CAQM said actions under Stage-1, 2 and 3 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force

PTI
Delhi, Updated At : 06:18 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
In an order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that actions under Stage-1, 2 and 3 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force. PTI
The Centre's pollution watchdog on Tuesday revoked curbs under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality improved.

In an order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that actions under Stage-1, 2 and 3 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force.

"While GRAP Stage-4 is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1, 2 & 3," the order said.

