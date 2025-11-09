DT
CAQM says Delhi's air quality improving; no Stage 3 curbs for now

CAQM says Delhi's air quality improving; no Stage 3 curbs for now

According to the panel, Delhi's hourly average AQI stood at 391 at 10 am but improved to 370 by 4 pm and further to 365 at 5 pm

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:33 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
An anti-smog gun is being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, near Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on November 1. PTI
The air quality in Delhi showed a slight improvement on Sunday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) to decide against invoking stricter curbs under Stage 3 for now.

The CAQM's sub-committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) met in the evening to review the air quality situation after Delhi's daily average AQI remained at the higher end of the "very poor" category in the morning.

According to the panel, Delhi's hourly average AQI stood at 391 at 10 am but improved to 370 by 4 pm and further to 365 at 5 pm.

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also indicated that the overall air quality is likely to stay in the "very poor" category in the coming days.

Considering the improvement trend and forecasts, the sub-committee decided that there was no need to invoke Stage 3 restrictions of GRAP at present and that the ongoing measures under Stages 1 and 2 will continue in the National Capital Region.

The panel said it is closely monitoring the situation and will review the air quality scenario as required.

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3.

Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages -- Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

