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Home / Delhi / Car crashes into divider on Dwarka eway, driver hurt

Car crashes into divider on Dwarka eway, driver hurt

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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A speeding car crashed into a divider on the Dwarka Expressway on Thursday night.
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A speeding Toyota collided with a divider on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 14 late last night, leaving the driver seriously injured. Passersby rushed him to hospital.

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Eyewitnesses said the car was driven at high speed from Delhi towards Gurugram when the driver lost control at a bend and hit the divider. The front of the car was extensively damaged. Onlookers gathered at the scene, recording the incident, which quickly went viral on social media.

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The police and ambulance teams were alerted immediately. The driver was taken to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His identity has not yet been disclosed, though the police recovered some documents from the vehicle.

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A senior officer said the Quick Response Team reached the scene promptly. The trapped driver had already been assisted by bystanders. A crane removed the damaged car from the expressway, and investigations are ongoing.

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