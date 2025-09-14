DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Car falls off flyover, lands on railway tracks in Delhi; driver escapes with minor injuries

Car falls off flyover, lands on railway tracks in Delhi; driver escapes with minor injuries

Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Ghaziabad, sustains only minor abrasions on his shoulder and face
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:38 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A man on Sunday morning lost control of his car, which tumbled over from the Mukarba Chowk flyover and fell on the railway tracks near Haiderpur Metro Station below, in outernorth Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Advertisement

Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Ghaziabad sustained only minor abrasions on his shoulder and face.

Police received information about the incident at Samaypur Badli police station. A team that was rushed to the spot found the car lying overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Chaudhary told police that he was travelling from Peeragarhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of the vehicle on the stretch of the flyover crossing the railway lines," the officer said.

The car hit the pavement, jumped over the railing, rolled down a grassy slope, and landed upside down on the tracks," the officer said.

Advertisement

The vehicle was removed immediately to clear the railway track. The driver is undergoing a medical examination, he said.

Police said no train movement was affected as the track was cleared quickly and no other injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a blue motorcycle was also found at the spot. According to police, the two-wheeler had been lying there since Saturday but was unrelated to the car accident. The owner is being traced to ascertain whether the bike was stolen.

"These are two separate and unrelated incidents. No mishap concerning the motorcycle has been reported," the officer clarified. Police said further investigation is under way.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts