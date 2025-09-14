Car falls off flyover, lands on railway tracks in Delhi; driver escapes with minor injuries

A man on Sunday morning lost control of his car, which tumbled over from the Mukarba Chowk flyover and fell on the railway tracks near Haiderpur Metro Station below, in outernorth Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Ghaziabad sustained only minor abrasions on his shoulder and face.

Police received information about the incident at Samaypur Badli police station. A team that was rushed to the spot found the car lying overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said in a statement.

"Chaudhary told police that he was travelling from Peeragarhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of the vehicle on the stretch of the flyover crossing the railway lines," the officer said.

The car hit the pavement, jumped over the railing, rolled down a grassy slope, and landed upside down on the tracks," the officer said.

The vehicle was removed immediately to clear the railway track. The driver is undergoing a medical examination, he said.

Police said no train movement was affected as the track was cleared quickly and no other injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a blue motorcycle was also found at the spot. According to police, the two-wheeler had been lying there since Saturday but was unrelated to the car accident. The owner is being traced to ascertain whether the bike was stolen.

"These are two separate and unrelated incidents. No mishap concerning the motorcycle has been reported," the officer clarified. Police said further investigation is under way.