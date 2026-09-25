DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Car occupants harass girl in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

Car occupants harass girl in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

Vehicle used in incident traced, case registered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

In an area dominated by students in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, a postgraduate student of Delhi University’s Hindu College was allegedly harassed by a group of men in a car who followed her and her friend and attempted to pull them into the vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Wednesday and the vehicle had been traced, officials said.

Advertisement

According to a video posted on social media, the first-year master’s student said she and her friend were walking when a white car approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them. When the duo objected, the men allegedly abused them and later followed them, she claimed.

Advertisement

The student further alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped and attempted to pull them into the car. The accused fled after her friend started recording the vehicle, she claimed.

The student also alleged that she and her friend went to three police stations over nearly four hours before their complaint was registered, claiming that they were initially told the incident did not fall under the jurisdiction of the police station concerned.

Advertisement

The police said they were also looking into the student’s allegation that she had approached multiple police stations before the case was registered.

According to the police, the car was being driven by Naman, a Delhi University student, and two to three other persons were accompanying him at the time of the alleged incident.

“The police launched an inquiry based on the complaint and traced the car allegedly used in the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts