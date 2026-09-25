Car occupants harass girl in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

In an area dominated by students in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, a postgraduate student of Delhi University’s Hindu College was allegedly harassed by a group of men in a car who followed her and her friend and attempted to pull them into the vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Wednesday and the vehicle had been traced, officials said.

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According to a video posted on social media, the first-year master’s student said she and her friend were walking when a white car approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them. When the duo objected, the men allegedly abused them and later followed them, she claimed.

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The student further alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped and attempted to pull them into the car. The accused fled after her friend started recording the vehicle, she claimed.

The student also alleged that she and her friend went to three police stations over nearly four hours before their complaint was registered, claiming that they were initially told the incident did not fall under the jurisdiction of the police station concerned.

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The police said they were also looking into the student’s allegation that she had approached multiple police stations before the case was registered.

According to the police, the car was being driven by Naman, a Delhi University student, and two to three other persons were accompanying him at the time of the alleged incident.

“The police launched an inquiry based on the complaint and traced the car allegedly used in the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.