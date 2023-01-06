Car owner, brother of accused booked; no murder charge yet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The Delhi Police on Thursday booked two more persons in connection with the horrific death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of January 1.

The two accused have been identified as Ashutosh, car owner, and Ankush, brother of one of the five arrested accused.

Amid the growing demand by Anjali’s family for adding Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the FIR, the police said they couldn’t find any motive to kill Anjali.

“Adding Section 302 is a matter of law. The police cannot add Section 302 without evidence. So far, we haven’t found any motive (to kill Anjali). If an accident takes place without any clear-cut intention, it becomes difficult for the police to establish Section 302,” Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told the media.

He added the call details records did not establish any connection between Anjali and the accused.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the police remand of the five accused by four days.