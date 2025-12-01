DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Car plummets from flyover in Ghaziabad after driver dozes off, 1 killed

Car plummets from flyover in Ghaziabad after driver dozes off, 1 killed

Accident took place around 3 am when the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel

article_Author
PTI
Ghaziabad (UP), Updated At : 04:00 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

A speeding car broke through the railing of the Rajnagar flyover here on Monday and plunged nearly 50 feet into the premises of a PWD office below, leaving a 48-year-old man dead and his son injured, police said.

Advertisement

Additional Commissioner of Police, Nandgram, Upasna Pandey said the accident took place around 3 am when the driver, identified as Prince -- in his mid-twenties -- allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Advertisement

Prince's father, Rakesh Kumar -- resident of Jagarati Vihar -- was travelling with him in the car. Both were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and were rescued by police with the help of locals, the officer added.

Advertisement

They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Rakesh Kumar dead.

Prince is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts