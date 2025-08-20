DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Car plunges into sinkhole in Burari

Car plunges into sinkhole in Burari

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A car falls into a pit after a portion of a road collapsed in Burari in New Delhi.
Advertisement

A major mishap was narrowly avoided in Delhi’s Burari area when a large portion of the road in the middle of a busy market suddenly caved in, causing a passing car to plunge into it.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Monday, but no injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle was pulled up on time by the nearby people. The vehicle was pulled out of the sinkhole with the help of a crane.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Commissioner Anshul Sirohi stated that the incident occurred after sewer line work had been completed in the area.

Advertisement

According to a maintenance officer’s report, the repair work was not carried out properly. “Before we could take precautionary measures, a large sinkhole appeared on the road. We are now making efforts to ensure proper repair,” Sirohi said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts