Car plunges into sinkhole in Burari

A major mishap was narrowly avoided in Delhi’s Burari area when a large portion of the road in the middle of a busy market suddenly caved in, causing a passing car to plunge into it.
The incident took place on Monday, but no injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle was pulled up on time by the nearby people. The vehicle was pulled out of the sinkhole with the help of a crane.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Commissioner Anshul Sirohi stated that the incident occurred after sewer line work had been completed in the area.
According to a maintenance officer’s report, the repair work was not carried out properly. “Before we could take precautionary measures, a large sinkhole appeared on the road. We are now making efforts to ensure proper repair,” Sirohi said.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now