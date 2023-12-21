Car seized in terror case scrapped as part of govt drive

PTI

New Delhi, December 20

A car seized as evidence in a terror case and parked outside a police station here was picked up by the Delhi government’s Transport Department as part of a drive and later scrapped, officials said.

The 2006 model Maruti Alto car was parked outside the Special Cell Police Station in Lodhi Colony. Being over 15 years old, the vehicle was picked up during a drive to seize overaged vehicles in May, they said. As no one came forward to stake claim within the stipulated three months of it being seized, the car — an evidence in Delhi Police’s ongoing probe in a 2021 terror case — was scrapped oblivious to the Delhi Police. Shahzad Alam, Special Commissioner, Transport Department, said the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has so far not pointed out any lapse.

