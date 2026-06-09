Car theft gang busted in Gurugram, three arrested

The Gurugram police have busted a vehicle theft gang and arrested three of its members. The accused allegedly first attempted to steal cars using electronic devices. If unsuccessful, they used a drill machine to unlock the vehicle and then towed it away using another car. The police recovered a stolen car, an electronic device allegedly used in the crime, a drill machine and a tool kit from their possession.

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According to the police, on May 22, a man lodged a complaint at Sadar police station stating that his car had been stolen from outside his PG accommodation in Sector 38 on the night of May 21. A case was subsequently registered.

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During the investigation, a Crime Branch team from Sector 17 arrested three suspects near Rajiv Chowk on May 30. They were identified as Sukhjeevan alias Sukhi (37), a resident of Sikri in Rajasthan’s Deeg district; Gurdas (18), a resident of Jag Malheri village in Alwar district; and Pargat Singh alias Manga (18), a resident of Desula Khod village in Alwar district. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in police custody.

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The police said the accused initially tried to steal the Swift car involved in the case using an electronic device. When that failed, they allegedly broke a window, used a drill machine to tamper with the locking mechanism and then towed the vehicle away using another car. The accused also allegedly confessed to involvement in four other vehicle theft cases in Gurugram.

“Examination of their criminal records revealed that accused Sukhjeevan has 15 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi under various sections related to theft, the Excise Act, cheating, the Arms Act and other offences. Accused Gurdas has one case registered against him in Rajasthan under the POCSO Act. Accused Gurdas and Pargat Singh were sent to judicial custody on June 4, while accused Sukhjeevan was scheduled to be produced before the court today. A further probe is underway,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.