Caregiver electrocuted near street light pole in Delhi, kin allege foul play

A routine journey home ended in tragedy for Sandeep (28), a medical nursing caregiver from Shahdara, after he was found dead near a street light pole on a road divider on Somnath Marg in east Delhi on the morning of August 27.

Advertisement

While the police say he died of electrocution, his family has raised questions over the circumstances surrounding his death and alleged that he might have been murdered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sandeep, son of late Sahib Singh, lived with his aunt in Bihari Colony, near the railway line in Shahdara. He worked as a medical nursing caregiver in Suraj Mal Vihar and left his workplace around 8 pm on the intervening night of August 26-27. He was expected to return home, but never did.

His aunt said she became worried when he failed to return and tried calling him. Speaking to The Tribune, Sandeep’s aunt said: “He used to leave for work in the morning and would often return late. That day, when he did not come back, I called him, but he did not answer. Someone else picked up the phone. Later, his phone was switched off.”

Advertisement

Around 7 am, the police received information about a man found unconscious near a pole under the jurisdiction of the Anand Vihar police station.

The police said Sandeep was found positioned against the pole, with one leg slipped into a pit and his arm and head resting against the pole. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said: “Around 7 am, we received information about a man found unconscious near a pole within the jurisdiction of the Anand Vihar police station. During inspection at the spot, it was observed that the deceased was positioned against the pole. One of his legs had slipped into a pit, while his arm and head were resting against the pole. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted, which revealed that the cause of death was electrocution. A case of negligence has since been registered at the Anand Vihar police station.”

The post-mortem surgeon also opined electrocution as the cause of death. However, Sandeep’s family remains unconvinced. His cousin brother Manish said the injuries on Sandeep’s body led the family to suspect foul play. He alleged that his body could have been dumped at the spot.

Speaking to this correspondent, Manish said: “We cannot accept that Sandeep died due to electrocution. There were injuries on his body, which made us suspect that he was murdered and his body was dumped there later. We have not received any clear explanation from the police so far. They told us that the post-mortem report was awaited, and we are waiting for them to tell us what actually happened to my brother.”

The police are examining Sandeep’s movements after he left work, including his mobile phone location and available CCTV footage. Investigators had earlier said his movement towards Anand Vihar was corroborated through these sources. However, the particular portion of the divider where his body was found was not covered by CCTV cameras.

No current leakage from pole found during probe: PWD

The death of a 28-year-old caretaker has left his family demanding justice and prompted the Public Works Department (PWD) to conduct a technical examination of the incident.

On Saturday, the PWD said a detailed technical inspection had found no electrical fault or current leakage from its street light pole at the location. It said the pole and its electrical components had the required protective measures. The department said the government had directed that all aspects be examined and responsibility fixed, if any negligence or safety violation was found.

Orphaned at six months, Sandeep was raised by his aunt and uncle in a one-room flat in Shahdara’s Bihari Colony. “Every month, Sandeep would hand over his entire salary to his uncle. He died because of gross negligence by the authorities. Instead of compensation, we want justice for him,” said Manish, cousin brother of the deceased. The police denied the family’s allegation of foul play and said civic agencies would be approached to examine whether there had been any lapse.