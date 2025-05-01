Caste census: Congress puts up ‘big win’ posters in Delhi, credits Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party put up banners across the national capital on Thursday, claiming credit for the government’s decision to announce caste enumeration. The party has been championing this cause for nearly a decade, since the BJP-led government took over at the Centre.

The caste census has been a core part of the Congress’ politics, with the party claiming it will bring “social justice” to the country. The last caste census in India was conducted before Independence in 1931.

The banners feature a large picture of Rahul Gandhi, along with images of other senior Congress leaders. One banner reads, “I had said that Modiji had to hold a caste census. We will make him do it.”

Another part of the banner mentions, “The world bows, we need the one who makes that happen,” apparently in praise of Rahul Gandhi.

A senior Congress leader said that BJP wants to puncture the Congress’ caste census issue, but “it is not so easy. It is our turf. They (BJP) have been totally against it since the beginning”.

The leader added that the party will continuously highlight the caste census matter in the coming days and announce that it was only due to Rahul Gandhi’s untiring efforts that the government succumbed to pressure.

Another leader said that the caste census is a “brainchild” of the Congress, which BJP has opposed. “It doesn’t suit them. RSS doesn’t want it. The why and timing they chose is perplexing,” the leader said.

He added that the Congress would pursue the caste census issue “forcefully” in the next monsoon Parliament session. “We will ensure the government implements it; we won’t settle for just an announcement. It needs to be conducted soon,” he emphasised.