Caste discrimination: 'Mulling constituting committee to revisit UGC Regulations,' Centre tells SC

As the Supreme Court suggested revisiting the controversial UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, the Centre on Thursday said it was mulling constituting a committee to revisit the regulations.

Aimed at preventing caste discrimination in educational institutions, the UGC Regulations triggered widespread protests on educational campuses across India.

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Terming the regulations as “vague, capable of misuse”, the top court had on January 29 kept them in abeyance.

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“If we don’t intervene it will lead to dangerous impacts … It will divide the society and will have grave impacts,” it had said.

On Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that the Centre was examining the issue to address students’ concerns and ensure that no section felt dissatisfied or apprehensive.

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“Why don’t you revisit the UGC Regulations?” the Bench asked the Centre stressing the need to protect the interests of every student.

“The government has taken a decision that every student should be taken care of. Nobody should have any apprehension. Nobody should feel dissatisfied. We are also considering the interests of the younger generation. The government is contemplating appointing a committee,” Mehta told the Bench.

Following the Solicitor General’s submissions, the Bench deferred hearing on petitions challenging the UGC Regulations, 2026.

Notified on January 13, the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 applied to all higher educational institutions across India.

Regulation 3(c) of the UGC Regulations, 2026 said, “caste-based discrimination” means “discrimination only on the basis of caste or tribe against the members of the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes”.

The petitioners, however, contended that the new UGC Regulations treated General Category students as criminals and such regulations would vitiate the environment on college campuses.

The UGC Regulation in its present “exclusionary form”, denied grievance redressal and institutional protection to persons belonging to non-SC/ST/OBC categories, they submitted. Rather, caste-based discrimination be defined in a caste-neutral and constitutionally-compliant manner so that protection is accorded to all persons discriminated on the basis of caste, irrespective of caste identity, they said.

The UGC Regulations aimed to “eradicate discrimination only on the basis of religion, race, gender, place of birth, caste, or disability, particularly against the members of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities, or any of them, and to promote full equity and inclusion amongst the stakeholders in higher education institutions.”

The UGC Regulations, 2026 required higher educational institutions to set up Equal Opportunity Centers and Equity Committee for effective implementation of policies and programmes for disadvantaged groups, and to look into discrimination complaints.