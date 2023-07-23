Casting director held for cheating women through fake audition calls

PTI

New Delhi, July 22

A 37-year-old casting director was arrested for allegedly cheating women by offering them roles in non-existing Bollywood movies on social media, the police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sunny Kumar Verma, a resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, they said.

The matter was reported to police on May 12 by a woman who, in her complaint, said she was duped of more than Rs 20,000 by a casting manager on Instagram. According to her complaint, the woman had responded to a post on Instagram by a casting director.

Responding to the ad, she shared her photos and details with the person and got an email in return listing terms and conditions for the movie ‘Elaan 2,’ a senior police officer said. She was asked in the mail to deposit a “refundable security” of Rs 13,500 in the company’s account within four hours to lock her role, which she did.

On April 29, the man again messaged her on WhatsApp about a role in another movie ‘Jee Le Zarra’ and asked for Rs 9,800 in security deposit, police said. She again agreed and paid Rs 9,800. But this time she didn’t receive any confirmation mail, the officer said. On May 10, the man blocked her on WhatsApp as well as on Instagram, police said.

In their investigation, police traced the mobile number used to send messages to the woman to one Sunny Kumar Verma.

