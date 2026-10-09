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Home / Delhi / Catch heart changes early before symptoms appear, experts urge

Catch heart changes early before symptoms appear, experts urge

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:06 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Doctors at the ECHO ASIA / ECHO INDIA 2026 conference held in Gurugram.
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Early changes in the heart can begin even before symptoms become apparent, experts said at ECHO ASIA / ECHO INDIA 2026, stressing the importance of identifying cardiac risks at an early stage through advanced cardiac imaging rather than waiting for symptoms such as chest pain or breathlessness to appear.

Experts discussed silent heart disease, Stage B heart failure, diabetes-related cardiac risks and the use of artificial intelligence in cardiac imaging at the ECHO ASIA / ECHO INDIA 2026 conference, being held from today to October 11 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

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The conference is being organised by the Asian-Pacific Association of Echocardiography (AAE) and the Indian Academy of Echocardiography (IAE) under the theme “Shaping the New Era of Cardiac Imaging”. Experts from India and the Asia-Pacific region are participating in discussions on cardiac imaging, research and innovation.

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Dr Rakesh Gupta, Executive Organising President, Indian Academy of Echocardiography (IAE), said, “When it comes to heart disease, waiting for symptoms is not always the right approach. Advanced imaging can help us identify changes in the structure and functioning of the heart at an early stage.” Dr Hansa Gupta, Chairman, Scientific Committee, IAE, said, “Tests such as echocardiography and strain imaging can help us identify and understand early changes in cardiac function.”

Dr Jae Oh, International Chairman, IAE, said, “Diabetes and cardiovascular disease are closely linked, and India has a very large diabetes burden. Diabetes gradually affects different parts of the body, and the heart is no exception. Imaging can help us understand changes in the structure and function of the heart at an early stage.”

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Dr S K Parashar, International Chairman, IAE, said, “Artificial intelligence is not meant to replace doctors; it is meant to support them. In echocardiography, AI can help analyse images, take important measurements and identify certain abnormal findings.”

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