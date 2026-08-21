Cath lab opens at Gurdwara Bala Sahib

A state-of-the-art cath lab has been inaugurated at the Guru Harikrishan Institute of Medical Sciences, Gurdwara Bala Sahib Complex, to provide advanced and affordable cardiac care. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the facility reflected Guru Harikrishan Sahib’s message of selfless service and compassion.

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DSGMC general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the cath lab would offer modern cardiac treatment at affordable costs, particularly benefiting economically weaker sections.

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Kalka said cardiac treatment could impose a heavy financial burden on families. He added that the DSGMC would continue to strengthen healthcare services for the needy and the sangat.