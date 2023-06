CBI arrests 2 for paper leak in AIIMS’ nursing officer recruitment exam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today said it has arrested two persons in connection with the alleged paper leak of a nursing officer recruitment examination conducted by AIIMS, Delhi, on June 3.

The CBI in an official statement said, a search operation was underway and more accused might be apprehended.

The CBI had registered a case against Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and one Ritu in connection with the leakage of the NORCET-4 examination paper, it said.

After registering an FIR on June 9, the agency conducted searches at five places, including in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and Delhi, at the premises of the accused and also at an examination centre in Mohali.

“During searches and investigation, NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones and dubious TFTs were recovered,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The examination held on June 3 was for recruiting 3,055 Nursing Officers for all AIIMS in India and some other Government Hospitals in Delhi.

On the day of the exam, social media was abuzz with screenshots of the question papers leading to speculations of paper leak, the official said.

Analysis of the screenshots showed that the candidate console refers to a candidate named Ritu, who was allocated the exam centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, officials said.

