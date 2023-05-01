CBI arrests ASI of Delhi Police for taking bribe

New Delhi, April 30
The CBI has arrested an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police for allegedly taking bribe from a person in the Inderpur area on behalf of an Inspector posted at the Rajouri Garden police station, officials said Sunday.
Trilochan Dutt, the ASI, was arrested while he was accepting the bribe, they said.
The CBI had registered an FIR against Inspector Narendra Kumar Pahalwan of the Special Staff, Rajouri Garden police station, and unidentified others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from JJ Colony resident Parmeet Singh, the officials said.
Singh approached the CBI alleging that the police had caught some people playing “satta” (betting) at a jhuggi in front of his house, the FIR stated.
Pahalwan allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and an agreement to transfer the “jhuggi” be prepared in his name for not invoking Arms Act and MCOCA charges against Singh, it alleged.
After doing necessary verification using independent witness and concealed recorder, the CBI proceeded with a trap operation.
The agency arrested ASI Dutt during alleged bribe payment who was receiving it on behalf of Pahalwan, the officials said.
