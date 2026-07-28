CBI arrests Delhi PWD engineer, 2 others in alleged Rs 21 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an Assistant Engineer (AE) of the Public Works Department (PWD), New Delhi, along with a representative of a private construction firm and one of its employees in connection with an alleged bribery case involving illegal gratification for extending official favours.

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According to the CBI, the case was registered on July 27 against the three accused. The agency alleged that the Assistant Engineer misused his official position by extending undue favours to a government contractor representing Kaura Construction Company, Rohini, in connection with various construction works assigned by the PWD.

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The investigating agency alleged that, in exchange for these favours, the engineer regularly accepted illegal gratification and other undue advantages from the contractor’s representative. The bribe was allegedly transferred through different channels, including an employee of the construction firm.

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The CBI said that as part of the alleged conspiracy, the representative of the construction company instructed an employee on July 27 to deliver Rs 21 lakh to the Assistant Engineer at his residence in Pitampura, New Delhi.

Following a raid at the engineer’s residence, the agency recovered the ₹21 lakh cash allegedly delivered by the employee. During searches, the CBI also seized Rs 15.50 lakh in cash and various incriminating documents from the residence of the accused engineer.

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Searches at the residence of the representative of Kaura Construction Company led to the recovery of Rs 46.75 lakh in cash and other incriminating documents, the agency said.

The investigation is under way.