CBI arrests doctor, another employee of Delhi hospital in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a medicine specialist at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura and a contractual employee there for demanding bribe in lieu of awarding a tender, officials said on Wednesday.

Those arrested were identified as Harender Kumar, specialist (Medicine), Medicine Department, Nodal Officer Outsourcing; and Pradeep Kumar, Supervisor Nursing Orderly (Contractual).

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According to the probe agency, the case was registered on Wednesday after a complaint was received in which it was alleged that the accused demanded Rs 1 lakh for ensuring that the awarded tender was not cancelled, facilitating timely clearance of bills, and avoiding the raising of unnecessary red flags in the complainant's file.

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The CBI laid a trap and caught them while accepting Rs 1 lakh through the accused Supervisor Nursing Orderly from the complainant.