CBI arrests doctor, another employee of Delhi hospital in graft case
Those arrested are identified as Harender Kumar, specialist (Medicine), Medicine Department, Nodal Officer Outsourcing; and Pradeep Kumar, Supervisor Nursing Orderly (Contractual)
The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a medicine specialist at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura and a contractual employee there for demanding bribe in lieu of awarding a tender, officials said on Wednesday.
Those arrested were identified as Harender Kumar, specialist (Medicine), Medicine Department, Nodal Officer Outsourcing; and Pradeep Kumar, Supervisor Nursing Orderly (Contractual).
According to the probe agency, the case was registered on Wednesday after a complaint was received in which it was alleged that the accused demanded Rs 1 lakh for ensuring that the awarded tender was not cancelled, facilitating timely clearance of bills, and avoiding the raising of unnecessary red flags in the complainant's file.
The CBI laid a trap and caught them while accepting Rs 1 lakh through the accused Supervisor Nursing Orderly from the complainant.