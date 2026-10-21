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Home / Delhi / CBI arrests doctor, another employee of Delhi hospital in graft case

CBI arrests doctor, another employee of Delhi hospital in graft case

Those arrested are identified as Harender Kumar, specialist (Medicine), Medicine Department, Nodal Officer Outsourcing; and Pradeep Kumar, Supervisor Nursing Orderly (Contractual)

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:50 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The CBI laid a trap and caught them while accepting Rs 1 lakh through the accused Supervisor Nursing Orderly from the complainant. Photo for representation
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The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a medicine specialist at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura and a contractual employee there for demanding bribe in lieu of awarding a tender, officials said on Wednesday.

Those arrested were identified as Harender Kumar, specialist (Medicine), Medicine Department, Nodal Officer Outsourcing; and Pradeep Kumar, Supervisor Nursing Orderly (Contractual).

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According to the probe agency, the case was registered on Wednesday after a complaint was received in which it was alleged that the accused demanded Rs 1 lakh for ensuring that the awarded tender was not cancelled, facilitating timely clearance of bills, and avoiding the raising of unnecessary red flags in the complainant's file.

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The CBI laid a trap and caught them while accepting Rs 1 lakh through the accused Supervisor Nursing Orderly from the complainant.

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