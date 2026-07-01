CBI arrests IPS officer in alleged bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Haryana cadre IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat, of the 2012 batch, in an alleged bribery case.

Advertisement

Gahlawat is currently posted on central deputation with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in the national capital.

Advertisement

The CBI had registered a case on June 8, 2026, against Delhi Police Inspector Pradeep Singh and two other individuals.

Advertisement

During the investigation, it was revealed that Gahlawat had allegedly demanded illegal gratification, claiming that he could use his personal influence to secure relief for the two individuals in cases being investigated by the CBI in connection with the sale of counterfeit drugs in Puducherry.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested the accused Delhi Police inspector along with six other private persons, leading to the recovery of approximately Rs 25 lakh in trap money and Rs 90 lakh, along with other incriminating documents seized during the investigation.

Advertisement

Searches were conducted at multiple premises linked to Gahlawat, during which several digital devices, hard disks and documents were seized.

The investigation into the case is continuing.