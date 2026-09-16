CBI arrests MCD official, 2 others in Rs 15 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a Senior Secretariat Assistant of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while allegedly transacting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in New Delhi, officials said.

The arrested persons were identified as Anil Kumar, alias Khatri, Senior Secretariat Assistant in the Advertisement Department of the MCD’s South and Najafgarh Zone; Anant Kumar Sharma, director of Naks Creators Private Limited; and Dilip Patel, a representative of the same company.

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The CBI registered a case on Wednesday against an MCD inspector and others following allegations of corruption in permitting the installation and display of billboards, hoardings and LED displays.

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According to the agency, the accused allegedly allowed such displays to continue even after the expiry of the tender period. They also allegedly permitted the installation or display of additional billboards beyond the sanctioned number in exchange for substantial illegal gratification.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap on Wednesday and arrested the three accused while the alleged bribe of Rs 15 lakh was being transacted.

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During searches conducted in connection with the case, the agency recovered Rs 25.25 lakh in cash, officials said.

Searches at various locations are still under way.