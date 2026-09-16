DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / CBI arrests MCD official, 2 others in Rs 15 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests MCD official, 2 others in Rs 15 lakh bribery case

Searches at various locations still under way

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:24 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The CBI registered a case on Wednesday against an MCD inspector and others following allegations of corruption in permitting the installation and display of billboards, hoardings and LED displays. PTI file
Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a Senior Secretariat Assistant of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while allegedly transacting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in New Delhi, officials said.

The arrested persons were identified as Anil Kumar, alias Khatri, Senior Secretariat Assistant in the Advertisement Department of the MCD’s South and Najafgarh Zone; Anant Kumar Sharma, director of Naks Creators Private Limited; and Dilip Patel, a representative of the same company.

Advertisement

The CBI registered a case on Wednesday against an MCD inspector and others following allegations of corruption in permitting the installation and display of billboards, hoardings and LED displays.

Advertisement

According to the agency, the accused allegedly allowed such displays to continue even after the expiry of the tender period. They also allegedly permitted the installation or display of additional billboards beyond the sanctioned number in exchange for substantial illegal gratification.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap on Wednesday and arrested the three accused while the alleged bribe of Rs 15 lakh was being transacted.

Advertisement

During searches conducted in connection with the case, the agency recovered Rs 25.25 lakh in cash, officials said.

Searches at various locations are still under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts