CBI arrests SI for accepting Rs 4.5 lakh bribe

PTI

New Delhi, November 13

The CBI arrested a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from an employee of Pearls Group founder Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, an accused in a Rs 45,000-crore Ponzi scam, for not implicating his daughter and son-in-law, a spokesperson said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that Sub-Inspector Rajesh Yadav, posted at Barakhamba police station, was allegedly receiving the bribe on the instructions of Sub-Inspector Varun Chichi, posted at the same police station, the federal agency's spokesperson said in a statement.

In a complaint to the CBI, Bhangoo’s employee alleged that Chichi demanded Rs 25 lakh from him for not arresting and implicating the jailed Pearls Group founder's daughter and son-in-law in the case against him, he said.

The alleged demand was made 10-12 days ago when the complainant had gone to Barakhamba police station to give medicines to Bhangoo, who was brought there from Tihar jail, according to the spokesperson.

“It was also alleged that the said sub-inspector agreed to accept a part payment of Rs 5 lakh out of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant,” the spokesperson said.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI