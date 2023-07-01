CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

New Delhi, June 30
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a Delhi-based company, Horizon Solution, for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India to the tune of over Rs 46 crore in a loan fraud, officials said on Friday. The CBI has booked the East of Kailash-based company, its proprietor Zeba Urfi and guarantor Zaib Un Nisa on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The company, which is engaged in the sale and installation of IT hardware systems, had submitted plots worth crores of rupees in Dasna, Ghaziabad, as collateral while availing credit facilities, the agency said. When the account turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2013, the bank decided to recover its losses by selling the properties but it came to know that they had already been sold without taking mandatory permission from the bank, the CBI alleged.
