DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / CBI books man for posing as PMO official

CBI books man for posing as PMO official

Was seeking to get preferential admission for patient at AIIMS Emergency

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:53 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo..
Advertisement
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a Delhi man for allegedly impersonating as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), demanding preferential emergency department admission and treatment at AIIMS Delhi for a patient, the agency said.

According to the FIR, the action was taken after a written complaint was received from the Assistant Director (PMO) regarding alleged impersonation as an official and the misuse of the PMO's name against an individual named Ravi Kant Sharma.

Advertisement

The complaint mentioned that the accused contacted AIIMS protocol officer, using WhatsApp and falsely represented himself as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

It was alleged that the accused pressurised the Protocol Officer to grant preferential Emergency Department admission and treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, for a patient named Mohammad lmran, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, UP.

Upon the receipt of the aforesaid complaint, the matter was verified by the CBI and during verification, it came to light that Sharma had also attempted similar unauthorised interventions for other patients, including Kavita (29) and Archana (28), the agency said.

Advertisement

Accordingly, the acts, prima facie, disclosed the commission of cognisable offences against Ravi Kant Sharma, a resident of Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, the FIR stated.

Hence, a case under Sections 204 (personating a public servant), 319 (cheating by personation) of the BNS, and Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000, it added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts