CBI books man for posing as PMO official

According to the FIR, the action was taken after a written complaint was received from the Assistant Director (PMO) regarding alleged impersonation as an official and the misuse of the PMO's name against an individual named Ravi Kant Sharma.

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The complaint mentioned that the accused contacted AIIMS protocol officer, using WhatsApp and falsely represented himself as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Prime Minister.

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It was alleged that the accused pressurised the Protocol Officer to grant preferential Emergency Department admission and treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, for a patient named Mohammad lmran, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, UP.

Upon the receipt of the aforesaid complaint, the matter was verified by the CBI and during verification, it came to light that Sharma had also attempted similar unauthorised interventions for other patients, including Kavita (29) and Archana (28), the agency said.

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Accordingly, the acts, prima facie, disclosed the commission of cognisable offences against Ravi Kant Sharma, a resident of Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, the FIR stated.

Hence, a case under Sections 204 (personating a public servant), 319 (cheating by personation) of the BNS, and Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000, it added.