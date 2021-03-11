CBI files preliminary enquiry over ‘corruption’ in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

New Delhi, August 21
The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Sunday.
The enquiry was registered on a reference of the Union Home Ministry, they said.
The Delhi government had refuted the “allegations” of corruption in bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of “harassing” it by using the CBI.
The matter of “corruption” in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year.
A three-member committee formed by former Lt governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural “flaws” in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.
The LG had referred the matter to the MHA in for its consideration, the officials said.
A preliminary enquiry is the first step in ascertaining allegations in a complaint if they prima facie indicate a crime deserving an FIR, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him