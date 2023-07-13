CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 5 accused in Delhi excise policy case: Officials

New Delhi, July 13
The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against five people in the Delhi excise policy scam case in which former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said on Thursday.
This is the second supplementary charge sheet in the case, they said.
The five named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the supplementary charge sheet, filed before a special court here, include director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd Rajesh Joshi and his employees Damodar Prasad Sharma and Prince Kumar, the officials said.
The agency has also named the creative head of India Ahead News, Arvind Kumar Singh, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat, they said.
They are all accused of diverting funds generated through the alleged scam for the Goa assembly election campaign of the AAP, the officials said.
Rayat and Arvind Kumar Singh were arrested by the CBI in May, while Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and later granted bail by a special court. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the case. AAP leader Sisodia and some others have already been charge sheeted by the agency.
“During further investigation, alleged role of said accused was found in respect of transfer of ill-gotten money amounting to Rs.44.54 crore (approximate) to Goa through the Hawala channel,” a CBI spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely
12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...
Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday
Private establishments will be advised to work from home
Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta
Argument on quantum of punishment to be heard on July 18
Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana
At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...
PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France
In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne ...