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Home / Delhi / CBI nabs Delhi cop for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

CBI nabs Delhi cop for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

Recovers Rs 48 lakh; was posted with anti-narcotics cell

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Delhi Police head constable posted with the anti-narcotics cell, Dwarka, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant in exchange for not falsely implicating her in a case, officials said on Wednesday.

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According to the CBI, a case was registered on Tuesday against the head constable and other unidentified persons following a complaint alleging a demand of Rs 15 lakh.

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The agency said during searches at the office premises (Dwarka anti-narcotics cell), cash amounting to Rs 48.87 lakh was recovered and seized.

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“It was alleged that the accused head constable and others demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for not falsely implicating the woman in a case,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the accused had directed the complainant to deliver a part payment of Rs 5 lakh by Tuesday.

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap the same day and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh as part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 15 lakh, the statement said. The accused head constable had been arrested, it said

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The CBI has urged people to report any instances of corruption or bribery by government officials. Complaints can be submitted at the CBI office on the first floor, CBI Building, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. People can also call 011-24367887 or 9650394847 to report such cases or share relevant information.

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