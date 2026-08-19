CBI nabs I&B Ministry Deputy Controller of Accounts in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday apprehended a Deputy Controller of Accounts, working as Independent Financial Advisor (IFA) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), in a bribery case.

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The CBI registered the case on August 18 against the accused based on a complaint alleging that the Deputy Controller of Accounts (ICAS:2020), working as IFA in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, demanded an undue advantage of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant for processing the file expeditiously.

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After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant to expeditiously process the renewal file for the private company's contract, which was pending before him.

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After receiving the complaint, the agency laid a trap and caught the accused public servant, IFA/DCA, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh through his wife. The public servant has been apprehended.

The agency said further investigation is under way.