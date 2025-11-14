CBI nabs JE for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Najafgarh Zone, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant.

According to CBI, a case was registered on November 11, against an executive engineer, an assistant engineer and a JE of the MCD’s Najafgarh Zone. The officials had allegedly demanded an undue advantage of Rs 25.42 lakh from a contractor for clearing his pending bills worth around Rs 3 crore.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the JE red-handed while accepting Rs 10 lakh.

Following the arrest, searches were conducted at the premises of the accused officials, which led to the recovery of a large amount of cash, jewellery and property-related documents. The agency said further probe was underway.

The CBI advised citizens to report the instances of corruption by government officials if they come across any such instances. People may do so by visiting the office of the CBI, ACB, Delhi, on the first floor of the CBI Building, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, or call at 011-24367887 and 9650394847 to lodge their complaints or share any relevant information.