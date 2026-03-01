DT
Home / Delhi / CBSE clarifies on QR code buzz in Class XII maths paper

CBSE clarifies on QR code buzz in Class XII maths paper

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:53 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification after reports surfaced on social media regarding the unusual QR code printed on the Class XII mathematics question paper during the board examination.
The issue came to light after the Class XII Mathematics exam held on March 9, when some students claimed that scanning the QR code on their question paper redirected them to unrelated online content.

Videos and screenshots of the incident circulated widely on social media raised concerns among students and parents about the authenticity of the paper.

Responding to the concerns, the CBSE issued an official statement clarifying that the integrity of the examination process remained intact.

In its clarification, the Board stated, “Many security features are provided on the question papers. These include QR codes to verify the genuineness of the question paper in case of suspected security breach.”

The Board further acknowledged that in a few question paper sets, scanning one of the QR codes appeared to redirect to a YouTube video, which led to doubts regarding the authenticity of the exam paper.

However, the CBSE firmly asserted that the issue did not affect the validity of the examination.

The Board stated, “It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised.”

The CBSE also said that the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future examinations

