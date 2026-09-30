CBSE clarifies registration, LOCs process for 2027 board exams

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With preparations for the 2027 board examinations under way, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held a live interaction with school principals and educators on Tuesday to address queries over the submission of student data and the List of Candidates (LOCs).

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The session, conducted at the CBSE Integrated Office in Dwarka, came as schools are in the process of submitting LOC details for students appearing for the Class X and XII board examinations next year. The Board is also set to begin the registration process for students of Classes IX and XI shortly.

A major focus of the interaction was the accuracy of information being submitted by schools. CBSE officials discussed issues concerning student particulars, subject choices and changes, verification of LOC data, examination fees and provisions applicable to Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

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During the question and answer session, principals and teachers raised queries on the registration and LOC procedures, which were addressed by senior CBSE officials. The Controller of Examinations also explained key aspects of the process to participating schools.

The Board has asked schools to carefully check student details and subject combinations before final submission and ensure that any discrepancies are addressed within the prescribed timelines. CBSE has previously flagged errors and delayed submission of student data as issues that can create administrative difficulties and affect examination related timelines.

The registration and LOC exercise spans nearly 32,000 CBSE affiliated schools in India and 26 other countries, making the verification of student and subject data a significant part of the preparations for the 2027 examinations.

More than 450 principals and educators attended the Dwarka session in person, while the programme was also livestreamed on CBSE's official YouTube channel. The Board has advised schools, students and parents to rely on its official website for subsequent instructions and updates related to registration, LOC submission and the 2027 board examinations.