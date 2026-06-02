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Home / Delhi / CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal, introduces revised post-result process

CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal, introduces revised post-result process

Students must first obtain scanned copies of evaluated answer books before applying for verification of marks or re-evaluation; revised fee structure also comes into effect

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:40 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation for Class 12 students, enabling candidates dissatisfied with their results to seek a review of their answer scripts through the board’s Post Result Activities (PVR) system.

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The launch comes after a brief delay, with the board stating that additional time was required to ensure a transparent and error-free process.

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The portal became operational on Tuesday after CBSE completed technical upgrades and system checks.

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Under the revised post-result mechanism, students can first access scanned copies of their evaluated answer books and then apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation.

The board has made it mandatory for candidates to obtain and review their answer sheets before requesting re-evaluation.

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CBSE has also revised the fee structure for the process. Verification of marks will cost Rs 100 per subject, while re-evaluation can be sought at a fee of Rs 25 per question.

Students are required to identify the specific questions they wish to have re-evaluated after examining their answer scripts and the marking scheme.

The move assumes significance amid scrutiny of the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system following complaints from students and teachers regarding alleged evaluation discrepancies and technical issues during the assessment process.

The Ministry of Education has also been reviewing concerns related to the evaluation system.

CBSE said the revamped process is aimed at enhancing transparency and giving students greater access to their evaluated answer sheets before seeking any review.

Candidates can submit applications through the official PVR portal and seek assistance through the board’s helpline and support services in case of difficulties.

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