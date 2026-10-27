CBSE opens experience centre to promote hands-on learning

A journey through India’s educational history, holographic interactions with eminent personalities, including BR Ambedkar and former President APJ Abdul Kalam, interactive career exploration and a virtual tour from the Himalayas to the Moon await students at the newly inaugurated CBSE Experience Centre in New Delhi.

Inaugurated by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, the centre features 12 broad zones and 21 exhibits designed to take students beyond textbooks and conventional classroom learning.

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Joshi emphasised the need to move away from rote learning and an excessive focus on examination scores towards an education system that recognises students’ individual interests, abilities and learning capacities.

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He said learning should extend beyond textbooks, enabling students to understand concepts, apply knowledge and develop confidence through real-life experiences. He added that the centre reflected the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises experiential and holistic learning.

The centre begins its journey with Shiksha Ki Kahani, a film narrated through a representational voice personifying the river Saraswati. It traces the evolution of education in India, from the gurukul system and historic learning centres such as Nalanda to modern schools and digital classrooms.

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Joshi said students should not merely study scientific concepts but also observe, experiment and understand them through hands-on experiences. Referring to the role of Atal Tinkering Labs in promoting innovation and scientific temper, he said 10,000 such labs were already operational across the country and the government had decided to establish 50,000 additional labs.