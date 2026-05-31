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Home / Delhi / CBSE says OnMark portal vulnerabilities contained amid security concerns

CBSE says OnMark portal vulnerabilities contained amid security concerns

Efforts under way to rule out any other exploitable weaknesses, says the Board

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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The Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday said vulnerabilities identified in the OnMark portal of its service provider have been contained and efforts are under way to rule out any other exploitable weaknesses.

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“We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain,” CBSE said in a statement posted on X.

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An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set-up, the board said.

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“The identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out,” it said.

CBSE said it was grateful to alert citizens and ethical hackers who pointed out such weaknesses and had contacted some of them directly.

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“We are grateful to all alert citizens and ethical hackers pointing out such weaknesses, and have gotten in touch with some of them directly. We request any others to reach out to our security teams at secy-cbse@nic.in for any further inputs,” the board said.

The statement comes amid concerns raised in the public domain regarding alleged vulnerabilities in the portal used by the board’s service provider.

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