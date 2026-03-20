CCTV cameras vital in curbing crime: ADGP Doon

Haryana’s Additional Director General of Police (Telecommunications), Hardeep Singh Doon, has called for a special campaign at the police station level to install as many CCTV cameras as possible across Faridabad district, citing their vital role in apprehending criminals and curbing crime.

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Doon made the remarks while reviewing crime during a meeting at the Faridabad police commissioner’s office on Friday. He also emphasised the need for police to identify crime hotspots to improve local law enforcement efforts.

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“All SHOs must identify individuals involved in illegal drug use and take action to curb this menace. Measures should also be taken to control vehicle accidents in their areas,” Doon said.

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He added: “Instead of merely identifying hotspots as a formality, we must ensure these areas remain crime-free. Investigating officers should be thoroughly trained to monitor activities of criminals released on bail and be updated on new criminal laws.”

During the meeting, DCP (Headquarters) Abhishek Jorwal presented a report covering CCTV installation, comparative crime statistics, new criminal laws, drug de-addiction campaigns, traffic black spots, areas with high crime incidence, and records of criminals.