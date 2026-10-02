CCTVs, tighter security planned at Ramlila venues in Delhi

All Ramlila venues in Delhi will be equipped with CCTV cameras as the city prepares for the upcoming festive events, with officials also directed to strengthen police deployment, crowd management, sanitation, parking and civic amenities.

The directions were issued by Social Welfare Minister and chairman of the Ramlila Committee Ravinder Indraj Singh during two meetings held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday to review preparations for Ramlila events across the city.

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The committee, constituted by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, directed officials to ensure timely clearances through the single-window system and prepare a consolidated status of all pending permissions and NOCs. The minister said Ramlila committees should not have to approach individual departments separately for approvals.

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Security arrangements, including deployment of civil defence personnel based on the size and local conditions of venues, were reviewed. The Delhi Police were directed to ensure adequate personnel, metal detectors and other security measures according to expected crowds. Ramlila committees were asked to install CCTV cameras and use modern surveillance systems for crowd monitoring.

Officials were also directed to ensure adequate parking, mobile toilets, drinking water, medical assistance, ambulances, fire safety, sanitation, fogging and traffic management at the venues. Repairs and cleaning of park entry routes and interlocking tiles are to be completed before the events.

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The committee also discussed electricity arrangements, including reducing the security deposit to one-fourth, as was done last year. Singh directed officials to issue the necessary circular at the earliest. He also said separate letters from SDMs or DMs should not be required for electricity connections if the single-window system is being followed.

The meeting considered providing a grace period beyond the prescribed 45 days’ time for dismantling temporary structures and removing material after the events. The proposal is aimed at ensuring security deposits are not forfeited because of minor delays in dismantling.

The committee also discussed fairs, amusement rides and temporary markets being organised alongside Ramlilas, with directions that such activities should not disrupt the main religious events.

A regular review mechanism was also proposed, with meetings involving the Ramlila Federation and departments concerned every three months to address issues before the event season.

The committee will additionally promote messages on environmental protection, Vocal for Local, cleanliness, water conservation, Swadeshi and the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign through Ramlila events. A pledge against drug abuse will be administered at 9 pm every day at all Ramlila venues. Portraits of Saint Valmiki and Saint Ravidas will also be displayed at the venues.