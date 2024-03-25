C&D waste accumulating in Gurugram sector

Sector 21 in Gurugram has become a convenient dumping ground for construction and demolition (C&D) waste from Kapashera and Shalapur villages. We have repeatedly brought the attention of both the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the local Municipal Corporation to this menace. Yet the quantity of accumulated waste is increasing by the day as the authorities have not taken any remedial steps in this regard. Parkash Lamba, Sector 21, Gurugram

Medicos must not wear white coats in public

Doctors, nursing staff and lab attendants are required to wear white coats on hospital premises or inside laboratories to restrict/limit contact with blood, body fluids or other contaminants to prevent the spread of diseases. But many of them flaunt their white coats in public places. This practice should be considered a violation of norms and curbed in view of the risks of contamination posed to patients and the general public. Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

