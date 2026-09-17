Ceiling fan collapses in JNU’s Tapti Hostel, students’ union demands structural audit of all hostels

A ceiling fan collapsed inside a room at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Tapti Hostel, prompting Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) to raise concerns over the condition of the university’s residential infrastructure and demand a structural audit of all hostels and buildings.

According to JNUSU, no student was present in the room when the fan fell on Tuesday, thereby averting a possible serious accident. The students’ body claimed that the administration had earlier indicated that Tapti and Mahi-Mandavi hostels had been declared unfit for accommodation, yet students continued to be allotted rooms there.

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“In a meeting with JNUSU, the former Associate Dean of Students (ADoS) had said that Tapti and Mahi-Mandavi have been declared unfit for accommodation. Despite this, students are being allotted rooms without any maintenance,” JNUSU said.

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The students’ union linked the incident to concerns over ageing and poorly maintained infrastructure across the campus, citing leaking ceilings and crumbling walls in hostels and classrooms. It also raised concerns over the condition of Teflas, the JNUSU office.

“This is not an isolated incident. In the wake of the tragic Satya Niketan case, where poor infrastructure cost students their lives, it has become impossible to ignore the same warning signs here at JNU,” the union said.

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JNUSU said students had repeatedly raised infrastructure-related concerns through protests, petitions and hunger strikes, but alleged that no meaningful corrective action had followed.

The union demanded a structural audit of all JNU hostels and buildings and appealed to media organisations to visit the campus and document its infrastructure.

“We hold the JNU administration responsible for this continued apathy and warn that further inaction risks a tragedy similar to the one that shook Satya Niketan,” it said.