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Home / Delhi / Ceiling fan falls on patient at GTB Hospital

Ceiling fan falls on patient at GTB Hospital

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. File
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A ceiling fan fell from a cubicle in Ward 27 of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here on Saturday night. No patient, attendant or healthcare worker sustained any major injury in the incident.

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According to a statement issued by the hospital, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on July 18. The PWD maintenance team reached the site immediately after receiving the information, secured the affected area, removed the damaged fan and replaced it with a new one to restore the facility.

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A detailed inspection of the damaged fan was conducted on July 19. During the inspection, officials observed that the fan shaft had fractured, causing it to fall. “The incident will be investigated in detail,” the statement said.

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The patient admitted to the cubicle was already in an unconscious condition and was undergoing treatment for uncontrolled hypertension with stroke/encephalopathy, complicated by aspiration pneumonia with respiratory failure.

Following the incident, the patient was immediately assessed clinically. According to the hospital, a thorough examination found no signs of external injury related to the impact of the falling fan.

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The patient, however, died the following afternoon due to respiratory failure arising from his pre-existing medical condition. The body was subsequently handed over to the relatives.

The hospital authorities stated that the cause of death was the patient’s existing medical condition and was not related to the ceiling fan incident.

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