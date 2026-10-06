Ceiling plaster collapses at PG accommodation in Delhi

A ceiling plaster collapse at a private paying guest (PG) accommodation in South Delhi’s South Extension has again raised questions over the safety of students living in Delhi’s PGs, despite assurances of stricter checks following the Satya Niketan building collapse.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday when a first-year student of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce was studying in his room. A large portion of the ceiling plaster fell on his bed. He told The Tribune that he was sitting at the study table at the time and could have suffered serious injuries had he been on the bed.

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The incident was not the first safety scare at the PG. The student said a ceiling fan had fallen on his bed around 15 days ago. Another student said a geyser in a bathroom had earlier exploded following a short circuit.

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Students said they were now living in fear after the repeated incidents. They also alleged that PG operators were unwilling to return their security money before the completion of the six-month period.

The students informed the police after the latest incident and shared a video showing the condition of the accommodation on the social media. Through the video, they urged the government and departments concerned to take stricter action against PG operators.

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The incident comes after the government had ordered safety inspections of PGs and hostels following the Satya Niketan tragedy, while the Municipal Corporation had surveyed PGs for illegal construction and violations.