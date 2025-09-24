DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Celebrating rivers: IGNCA to host 6th Nadi Utsav

Celebrating rivers: IGNCA to host 6th Nadi Utsav

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:56 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), under the Ministry of Culture, will host the sixth edition of Nadi Utsav from September 25 to 27 at its Janpath premises.

Advertisement

The festival, dedicated to rivers as lifelines of ecology and culture, will be inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on September 25 at the Samvet Auditorium. IGNCA Trust president and Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Bahadur Rai will chair the inaugural session, with the welcome address by IGNCA Member Secretary Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi.

Announcing the details at a press conference, Prof K Anil Kumar, Head of Janapada Sampada Division, and festival convenor Abhay Mishra said the event would feature seminars, films, performances and exhibitions reflecting the ecological and cultural significance of rivers.

Advertisement

A national seminar on “Riverscape Dynamics: Changes and Continuity” will see 45 research papers presented, in collaboration with the University of Delhi. Parallel to this, the My River Story documentary festival will screen films such as Gotakhors: Disappearing Diving Communities, Arth Ganga, and Ladakh – Life along the Indus. Cultural highlights include classical renditions on rivers by Sudha Raghuraman and river songs from Bengal by Saurav Moni.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts